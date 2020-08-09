Indonesia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,893, deaths by 65: official data By

JAKARTA () – Indonesia reported 1,893 more novel coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the total tally to 125,396 infections, the country’s COVID-19 taskforce website showed.

The number of death rose 65 on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,723.

