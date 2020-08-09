IG Influencer ‘Brags’ About Being Molested As Child! (‘At 14 I Was Pulling N*ggas 22’)

A popular IG influencer named Pinky Harris is going viral this morning, after she made some very controversial statements. Pinky bragged to her followers that at the age of 14, she was “pulling” men that were 22 years old.
The legal age of consent in Memphis, Tennessee (where Pinky lives) is 16 years old. So in essence, those men she was “pulling” were actually molesting Pinky.
Pinky is no longer a child. According to her profile she currently attends the University of Memphis.
This is a disturbing comment, given that Black girls are among the most likely to be victimized in the United States. Here are some of the statistics:
– 35% of Black women experienced some formof contact sexual violence during their lifetime. – National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS)
– 40-60% of Black women report being subjected to coercive sexual contact by age 18 (Black Women’s Blueprint, “The Truth Commission on Black Women and Sexual Violence,” 201)
– In the U.S., 38% of Black women experienced sexual violence other than rape during their lifetime.
– 17% of Black women experienced sexual violence other than rape by an intimate partner during their lifetime.
– African American girls and women 12 years and older experienced higher rates of rape and sexual assault than White, Asian, and Latina girls and women from 2005-2010. (U.S. DOJ Bureau of Justice Statistics, “Female Victims of Sexual Violence, 1994-2010,” 2013)
– Among students, 11% of Black girls in a national high school sample reported having been raped. (Thompson, McGee, & Mays, 2012.)
– 40% of confirmed sex trafficking survivors in the U.S. are Black. (Banks, Duren and Kyckelhahn, Tracey, “ Characteristics of Suspected Human Trafficking Incidents, 2008-2010”, The Bureau of Justice Statistics, 2011.)