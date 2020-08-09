IG Influencer ‘Brags’ About Being Molested As Child! (‘At 14 I Was Pulling N*ggas 22’)

A popular IG influencer named Pinky Harris is going viral this morning, after she made some very controversial statements. Pinky bragged to her followers that at the age of 14, she was “pulling” men that were 22 years old.

The legal age of consent in Memphis, Tennessee (where Pinky lives) is 16 years old. So in essence, those men she was “pulling” were actually molesting Pinky.

Pinky is no longer a child. According to her profile she currently attends the University of Memphis.

