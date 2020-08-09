Huawei says that production of its high-end Kirin smartphone chips will stop Sept. 15 and, more broadly, its smartphone production has "no chips and no supply,quot; (Joe Mcdonald/Associated Press)

Isaac Novak
Joe Mcdonald / Associated Press:

