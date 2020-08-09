Hrithik Roshan hints at Jaadu’s return in the Krrish series

Bollywood has given the audience several films that stay with them way beyond the realms of time. Even after years of its release, the film remains special to the viewers and the people who worked on it wholeheartedly, and one such film is Koi… Mil Gaya. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan and starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. However, one memorable character that became rather iconic post the film’s release was of Jaadu (India’s first alien). Recalling all the fun that was had during the filming of the project, Hrithik and Preity put up a post on social media celebrating the completion of 17 years since its release.

Hrithik wrote, “Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again .

#koimilgaya Thank you Papa for having the courage to do this when everyone thought that you had lost your mind. Thank you for trusting and having faith in me . And literally would not be possible without you Pree! Friends forever And Thank you Rekhaji for being the rock for Rohit !

Love to all of rohits friends . Miss you all . And to my uncle Rajesh Roshan cause without the music there’d be no magic ! . Thank you to the entire team who worked BTS on this dream. Miss you jaadu.”

While Preity captioned her post as, “Remembering Koi Mil Gaya today. The sweetest film I did. A story about friendship in a time of innocence with the warmth of Jadoo ï¸Â A big Thank you to @rakesh_roshan9 sir, Rajesh sir, @dop007 Ravi Chandran, @farahkhankunder @hrithikroshan, #Rekhaji and entire cast n crew for this unforgettable experience. I loved making this movie. It will always be Magical #Jadoo #Friendship #KoiMilGaya”

Currently, the pre-production of Krrish 4 is underway and with Hrithik hinting the return of Jaado soon, we are sure the fans of the franchise would be super stoked. Check out the posts below…



