How to Move Your Elephant During a Pandemic

The border between Argentina and Brazil had been closed by the coronavirus pandemic for nearly two months when, in early May, an unusual convoy approached the checkpoint in Puerto Iguazú. There were 15 people, all of whom had gone days with little sleep, and six vehicles, including a crane and a large truck.

Behind the truck was a specialized transport box.

Inside the box was an elephant.

The elephant’s name was Mara. She was around 50 years old, and had spent the last two and a half decades of her life in a dusty zoo enclosure in the Palermo neighborhood of central Buenos Aires. The zoo was once a centerpiece of the city’s grand Victorian parks, a symbol of its prestige. There was, as Argentina’s vice president observed in 1888, no such thing as a major city that did not have a zoo.