House fire in Shrewsbury displaces family of 4

A fast-moving fire tore through a Shrewsbury home Saturday evening, displacing a family of four and leaving behind extensive smoke damage, according to fire officials.

Crews from the Shrewsbury, Northborough, and Westborough fire departments responded to reports of an exterior fire at 8 Turning Leaf Circle around 9:25 p.m., Shrewsbury fire officials said in a release.

After arriving on scene, authorities said they found the fire had rapidly climbed up the vinyl-sided home and fanned flames through the attic space.

The blaze reportedly left behind extensive damage, though officials said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the house fire is currently under investigation.