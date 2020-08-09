Hong Kong reports 72 new coronavirus cases By

© . FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a surgical mask while walking at Central following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong,
HONG KONG () – Hong Kong reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, of which 63 were locally transmitted, as authorities continued efforts to contain a resurgence of infections in the global financial hub over the past month.
More than 4,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong since January, 51 of whom have died. Sunday’s figure was slightly up from Saturday’s 69 cases.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.