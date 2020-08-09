Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 3–9 By Cointelegraph

According to Michal van de Poppe, the resistance zone at $11,800$12,000 is significant, as its the final untested level until BTC enters open air. If theres a breakthrough, he thinks Bitcoins price can easily run toward $15,000 or even $16,000 exacerbating FOMO.

Its been a (slightly) calmer week for Bitcoin with the worlds biggest cryptocurrency managing to recover from the low $11,000’s in recent days. Now, the $11,600$12,000 is a crucial level to break if BTC is to continue moving higher.

