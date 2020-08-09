Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 3–9 By Cointelegraph

BTC at Crucial Level, When to Buy the Dip, Twitter Hack Trial Fiasco: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 3–9
The price of is facing its final resistance before $15,000
Its been a (slightly) calmer week for Bitcoin with the worlds biggest cryptocurrency managing to recover from the low $11,000’s in recent days. Now, the $11,600$12,000 is a crucial level to break if BTC is to continue moving higher.
According to Michal van de Poppe, the resistance zone at $11,800$12,000 is significant, as its the final untested level until BTC enters open air. If theres a breakthrough, he thinks Bitcoins price can easily run toward $15,000 or even $16,000 exacerbating FOMO.
Revealed: The perfect time of the week to buy the Bitcoin dip
Indian government actively working toward new crypto ban
Pomp: Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) interest in blockchain shows innovation out of necessity
Alleged Twitter hackers digital hearing overtaken by pornography and rap music
Panteras founder foresees $100,000+ Bitcoin on the horizon
Is ETC 102% screwed after second 51% attack?
Blockstreams Adam Back slams as a Ponzi scheme
German police seize $30 million in crypto from streaming site operator
State of play: Indias cryptocurrency industry prepares for a billion users
Crypto, meet fiat. You two should get a coffee sometime
Cryptocurrency cards: An unnecessary solution that should be stopped
