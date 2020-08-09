HK’s Analogue says does not see U.S. sanctions impacting firm By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


HONG KONG () – Building services provider Analogue Holdings Ltd (HK:) said on Sunday it did not believe sanctions imposed on Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng, spouse of its chairman, will impact its business.

Washington imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and 10 other top officials including Cheng, for what it called their role in curtailing political freedoms in the territory, prompting a sharp rebuke from Beijing.

Cheng, spouse of chairman and executive director Otto Poon, does not have any legal or beneficial ownership or financial interests in any of the company shares, the firm said in a Hong Kong bourse filing.

“With the assistance of the company’s U.S. legal counsel, the company has reviewed the U.S. Treasury’s announcement … and preliminarily does not believe the sanctions imposed therein on Ms. Cheng will apply to the group based on all available information at this time,” the company said.

“However, the company and its U.S. legal counsel will continue to monitor the situation,” it added.

Analogue had in March agreed to buy a 51% stake in New York-based repair and maintenance services firm Elevator & Electric Inc for $35.7 million.

Hong Kong financial regulators sought to calm market fears on Saturday as global financial firms in Hong Kong weighed cutting ties with local clients in the wake of the U.S. sanctions.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR