Home Technology Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • SpaceX says its Starlink internet project has seen ‘extraordinary demand’
  • Google investing $450 million into ADT in smart home security push
  • Google announces Pixel 4a starting at $479 in Canada
  • Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming platform officially releasing on September 15
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Hands-on: Inching closer to becoming a productivity powerhouse
  • Premier Ford may scrap school cellphone ban so students can use COVID Alert app
  • Uber Eats launches ‘Eats Pass’ in Canada with one-month free trial
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra Canadian pricing and availability
  • Samsung officially reveals Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
  • Apple refreshes 27-inch iMac with new Intel processor and 1080p webcam
  • Google Pixel 4a Canadian pricing, availability and specs
  • Bell launches new 4K HDR device called the ‘Bell Streamer’
  • 1.1 million Canadians have already downloaded the COVID Alert app

The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .

RELATED ARTICLES

©