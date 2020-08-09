Heisman favorite Trevor Lawrence on 2020 CFB season: ‘We want to play’

This is significant because Lawrence could have decided to opt out of the season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s seen as the unquestioned No. 1 overall draft prospect.

Nevertheless, it’s going to be intriguing to see how other top players respond around the nation after others have decided to use that opt-out clause.

Conference-only college football in 2020?

If the season does indeed take place this fall, it’s more than likely going to be with teams in the Power Five playing conference-only schedules. The SEC, Big Ten and Pac 12 have all already made that announcement.

Meanwhile, the ACC is playing primarily conference-only games after adding Notre Dame to the mix for the 2020 campaign.

A decision will obviously have to be made here within the next week with the season set to open up in three weeks.

As for Lawrence and his Clemson Tigers, they came away with the top spot in the first Coaches Poll of the season.