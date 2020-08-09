Gunmen kill six French tourists, their driver and guide in Niger: AFP By





PARIS () – Six French tourists and their Nigerien tour guide and driver were killed by gunmen in Niger on Sunday, AFP reported, citing a local governor.

The attackers on motorcycles struck in Niger’s Kouré area, the agency quoted the governor of Tillaberi, Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella, as saying.

The French foreign ministry warns on its website the “terrorist threat is high” in Niger, especially outside the capital.

The Kouré area is home to the last herds of giraffe in West Africa, AFP added.

An official in the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said they could not immediately confirm the report.

There was no immediate response from the French foreign ministry or from the government in Niger.