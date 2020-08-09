‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will Be Set ‘a Month and a Half’ Into Covid-19 Pandemic for New Season

ABC

The Ellen Pompeo-starring medical television drama series is expected to take place ‘a month and a half’ into the coronavirus health crisis when the show returns for the new episodes.

The forthcoming series of “Grey’s Anatomy” will take place “a month and a half” into the Covid-19 pandemic.

Showruner Krista Vernoff previously confirmed that the series would indeed tackle the pandemic in the new season, insisting there’s “no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.”

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who has played Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the TV medical drama since 2015, opened up about the forthcoming episodes, confirming, “It’s going to take place a little beyond where we left off in the last season.”

“We might have some flashbacks. We might have some things where we’re referencing last season, just to have context leading up,” he explained. “But we are going to have a little leap when we start this season in terms of time. We’re not picking up right where we left off.”

According to Gianniotti, the show is hoping to resume filming in September.