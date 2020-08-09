Global Stocks in ‘Bubble Territory’ — But Bitcoin Traders Aren’t Fazed By Cointelegraph

Global Stocks in ‘Bubble Territory’ — But Bitcoin Traders Aren’t Fazed
According to the Buffett Indicator, the global stock market has entered a “bubble territory,” says Welt market analyst Holger Zschaepitz on Aug. 9. The recent correlation between and stocks could mean BTC is also at risk of a pullback.
Stocks have continuously rallied in recent weeks, buoyed by the surging appetite for risk-on assets. In the past month, the (DJIA) rose from 25,706 points to 27,433, by 6.7%.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.