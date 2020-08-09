Giannis: Doncic is ‘one of the most talented guys I’ve ever played’

Luka Doncic put up one of the best performances we’ve seen in the bubble thus far on Saturday, and the former NBA MVP took note.
The Dallas Mavericks ended up defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 136-132 in overtime, and Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t help but discuss Doncic’s performance — even calling him “one of the most talented guys I’ve ever played against.”
Doncic notched his league-leading 17th triple-double of the season with 36 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 19 assists. If he remains the leader in the category, it will make him the youngest player in NBA history to lead the league in triple-doubles, passing Magic Johnson, who was a couple of months older when he led the NBA with six triple-doubles during 1980-81 season.
Out of all his special moments from Saturday, Doncic’s between-the-legs pass with just over a minute remaining in overtime was one of the most memorable.
The 21-year-old’s performance helped Dallas improve to 42-30 on the season.
