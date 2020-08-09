Get a free Amazon Echo Show 5 with select smart home bundles from Best Buy Canada

Looking for a good deal on some smart home tech and also score a free Amazon Echo Show 5? Well, Best Buy Canada is offering this promo until August 13th, 2020. Here’s a list of the deals:

Amazon Echo Show 5 & Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $298.99 (save $75)

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System & Amazon Echo Show 5 for $1.049.99 (save $75)

Philips Hue Play Light Bar Starter Kit, A19 Smart LED Light Bulb & Amazon Echo Show 5 for $259.98 (save $75)

Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit – 4 Pack & Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $249.99 (save $75)

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) & Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $329.99 (save $75)

Yale Assure Touchscreen Connected by August BT Smart Lock & Amazon Echo Show 5 for $379.99 (save $75)

Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with 5 1080p HD Cameras and Amazon Echo Show 5 for $499.99 (save $75)

Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with 3 1080p HD Cameras and Amazon Echo Show 5 for $329.99 (save $75)

Source: Best Buy Canada

