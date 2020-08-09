Free audio players to play and organise your music – Latest News

With cheaper internet costs and free subscription services like Gaana, almost all of us have taken to streaming music. But there are still a few who rely on music players on computers to play rare recordings and even lossless music that they have ripped from CDs. Now, one of the best free media players is VLC that’s available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS. But read on for a few more Open Source software that packs in some fantastic features you never knew you needed.

Audacious | Windows, Linux





Audacious is an open-source music player that is low on resources, but which supports a wide range of lossy and lossless audio formats including MP3, AAC and AAC+, OGG, FLAC, WMA, ALAC, WAV and MIDI.

It comes with features like ‘Sort’ and ‘Remove’ that help you manage your playlist; useful plugins for silence and voice removal, to add echo, crossfade, change pitch and speed; a channel mixer, equaliser, audio visualisation, and more.



You can drag-and-drop folders and individual song files into the player, search for artists and albums across your music library, or create and edit custom playlists. Audacious even lets you listen to CDs and stream music from the internet.



Fans of WinAmp will be happy to know that Audacious supports skins that give it the same classic look and feel.

Quod Libet | Windows, macOS, Linux

Quod Libet is a music player that gives you the flexibility to organise your music in the way you want it. Its multi-paned interface lets you browse your library by songs, artists, albums, and genre. You can drag and drop music, create playlists and even rate tracks so you can only choose to listen to music from your library that is your favourite.



It can automatically tag your music via MusicBrainz and CDDB, and even download and preview album art from a variety of online sources.

Quod Libet supports many formats including MP3, OGG, OPUS, FLAC, ALAC, WMA, WAV and MPEG-4 AAC. It comes with a built-in database of Internet radio stations sorted by genre and you also get a solid list of plugins: An alarm clock feature to wake you up, a lullaby feature that fades out and pauses your music, an equaliser, audio compressor, pitch and speed control, lyrics view, a Karaoke mode that removes vocals, and even a minimise-to-tray feature.

Clementine | Windows, macOS, Linux





This music player comes with a Windows Explorer-type multi-panel interface that supports drag-and-drop to let you select the songs you want to hear. Besides, searching and playing tracks from your computer, with Clementine, you can create M3U, XSPF, PLS and ASX playlists of your favourite music.



It even lets you search and play the songs—MP3, MP4, FLAC, AAC, WAV, WMA, OGG, OPUS, and SPEEX—you have uploaded to Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive, as well as stream internet radio from SomaFM, Magnatune, Icecast, etc.



Clementine can pull up lyrics for your songs, edit tags on MP3 and OGG files, fetch missing tags from MusicBrainz, and also download missing album cover art.

You get preset equaliser settings, visualisations, and you can also convert from one file format to another right from within the software.

Clementine packs a whole bunch of other features, and you might have to spend some time experimenting with it before you discover all its functionality.

