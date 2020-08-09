Final round leaderboard, live coverage, blog, scores, video highlights

1. Dustin Johnson -10 (2)

=2. Scottie Scheffler -9 (2)

=2. Bryson DeChambeau -9 (4)

=4. Collin Morikawa -8 (3)

Four players at -7, including Jason Day and Justin Rose.

Tiger Woods shot his best round of the tournament this morning, a three-under 67 to finish the championship at one-under. He’s currently in tie for 39th, no doubt feeling a little disappointed at failing to contend for his 16th major championship.

Jordan Spieth also shot 67 this morning, to finish the championship at four-over and in a tie for 71st. It’s another disappointing outing from the 27-year-old, who has won three major titles already, but hasn’t won on tour in more than three years.