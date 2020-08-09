Female Rapper Azaelia Banks Threatens To Commit Suicide On IG!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Female rapper Azaelia Banks appears to be threatening to commit suicide on social media, MTO News has learned.

Azaelia woke up this morning, and posted some very bizarre posts, which suggest that she’s considering ending her life.

