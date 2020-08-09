Facial Recognition Could Help to Stamp Out Bitcoin Social Media Scams By Cointelegraph

Facial Recognition Could Help to Stamp Out Bitcoin Social Media Scams
Facial recognition can help prevent future (BTC) scams like those that hit Twitter and YouTube, said Rod Hsu, president and co-founder of virtual currency platform Coincurve.
During an interview with Cointelegraph, Hsu said Bitcoin is an electronic form of currency that is non-reversible and somewhat anonymous, “coupled with this gap in understanding makes it appealing for scam artists.” But because of the negative publicity the cryptocurrency got with the scams, it may have discouraged many from adopting it.
