Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Expert System, an enterprise NLP vendor founded in 1989, raises $29.4M in post-IPO financing for its AI-powered text extraction and analysis tools — Enterprise natural language processing (NLP) technologies vendor Expert System today secured $29.4 million in funding, $20 million of which came from institutional investors.
Expert System, an enterprise NLP vendor founded in 1989, raises $29.4M in post-IPO financing for its AI-powered text extraction and analysis tools (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat: