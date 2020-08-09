Everett mayor’s order requires masks in public

Starting Monday, Everett will require masks and other facial coverings for anyone over the age of 2 or possibly face a fine, the city’s mayor announced.
Mayor Carlo DeMaria published copies of the order Saturday on his Facebook page, which says facial coverings will be required in all indoor and outdoor public spaces.
Anyone who violates the order can face a fine of up to $300, according to DeMaria’s post.
