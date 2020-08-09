Ethereum Options Data Suggests Pro Traders Expect ETH Price to Break $400 By Cointelegraph

Ethereum Options Data Suggests Pro Traders Expect ETH Price to Break $400
(ETH) options open interest increased by 5 fold over the past three months to reach $337 million.
Although this figure pales in comparison to the current $1.8 billion (BTC) options market, Ether options have grown to reach the same size the BTC options market was roughly 15 months ago.
