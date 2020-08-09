Draymond Green fined $50K for Devin Booker comments

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is going to have a big hole in his bank account.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Green is being fined $50,000 for the comments he made regarding Devin Booker on “Inside the NBA” on Friday.
Green was asked about the Suns’ success in the bubble, as they’re the only undefeated team since play began in Orlando, and he stated their good fortune is because of Booker. The 30-year-old then said Booker needs to leave the Suns so he can win games, which, in this case, is considered to be tampering.
If those comments were made by an analyst, it wouldn’t draw much attention. Since Green still is playing, his comments were interpreted as tampering.
In 67 games this season, Booker is averaging 26.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He’s been the Suns’ best player.
In 2018, Booker signed a five-year, $158 extension to remain with Phoenix…so it would be odd for him to demand a trade at this point. However, anything is possible in the NBA.
