Derrick Lewis classic post-fight interview after defeating Aleksei Oleinik at UFC fight night

Derrick Lewis defeated Aleksei Oleinik in their UFC fight night clash and “The Black Beast” didn’t disappoint inside and outside of the octagon.

Lewis won via TKO in round two when he landed a huge right hand following a flying knee that rocked Oleinik. He pummeled him with hammer fists until the fight was called off.

The victory gives Lewis 11 knockouts in the UFC and not only did he deliver inside the cage but his post-fight antics were also on show.

Once he exited, the heavyweight conducted a post-fight interview with fighter, commentator Paul Felder.

Felder questioning Lewis. (ufc)

After being fitted with the headset, Lewis told someone off camera he needed to go before realising he was live.

“Yo, I gotta take a s–t … oh hello,” he started the interview.