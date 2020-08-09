Deals: $200 off latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, official iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases from $12, more

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes $200 off the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, plus official iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases see big drops to $12, and you can score a Nike-style Apple Watch Pride band for $9. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage for $1,799. That’s down $200 from the regular going rate and matches our previous 1TB mention. Today’s deal is the best available by $100.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is highlighted by a completely redesigned keyboard, which does away with the much-maligned previous-generation version. You’ll also find a Retina display, a host of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and of course, the Touch Bar. It’s a solid option if you’re looking to tackle various tasks on-the-go. We loved it in our hands-on review, calling it a great option for creative professionals.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro/Max Cases plummet

Amazon offers a number of iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases on sale from $12. Usually $39 or more, today’s deals equate to a number of new all-time lows. Folks looking for an affordable way to score one of Apple’s official iPhone cases would be hard-pressed to find a better value than this one. It features a bright white exterior that’s said to feel silky and soft to the touch. As you would expect, this offering is ready to work with wireless chargers, allowing you to keep it on at all times.

Nike-style Apple Watch Pride Band is $9

Over at Amazon, you can pick up this new third-party Nike-style Pride Band for $9. It’s slated to jump up to $12 after its launch day discount. You’ll get a nearly identical design as the official version, but shy of any Nike logos. Still, if you’re interested in this style of the band, it’s a great option. There are multiple sizes and lengths available to fit different wrists, and of course, the usual perforated design we’ve come to know on these Nike-style sport bands.

Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones are $78

Amazon is currently offering the Sony WHXB700 Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones for $78 in black or blue styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and matches the all-time low. Sony’s Extra Bass headphones delivers dual 30mm drivers with a sleek design with onboard playback controls as well as built-in access to Alexa and Google Assistant. Alongside 30-hours of playback on a single charge, plugging in for just 10-minutes equates to 90-minutes of listening when you’re short for time.

Philips Hue Color Starter Kit at $150

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $150. Down from its $190 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22% and matches the second-best we’ve tracked this year. Included alongside the Hue bridge you’ll get three Color Ambiance LED bulbs as well as one of the brand’s dimmer switches. The entire package works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant, making this a notable way to kickstart your preferred smart home system.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

