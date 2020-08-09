Dave Grohl Lends His Vocals to Charity Song for Covid-19 Relief Effort

WENN

The Foo Fighters ringleader has teamed up with The Bird and the Bee’s star Inara George for a brand new song called ‘Sex in Cars’ to raise funds for music industry workers.

The track marks the first in a series of planned releases to benefit George’s Road Angel Project, raising money for the Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund for musicians and music industry workers.

“Sex in Cars” first appeared on George’s 2020 solo project “The Youth of Angst“.

“Having been such a massive fan of Inara for years, it’s always such an incredible honor to work with her, whether on Foo Fighters music or for the Bird and the Bee,” Grohl said in a statement. “Her voice is timeless, so pure and real. So I jumped at the chance to duet with her on this song. It was a dream come true! And for a great cause.”





“I always knew I wanted this version of Sex In Cars with Dave to benefit some amazing non-profit,” George added. “As the pandemic hit and it became very clear that live music would not resume for many, many months, I immediately thought of Sweet Relief, not only because they help so many musicians, but also because they help everyone in the music industry.”