CSA commits to global fight for gender equality

Jacques Faul during a CSA media briefing at Newlands Cricket Ground on 14 December 2019.
Bertram Malgas/Gallo Images
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday – Women’s Day – confirmed its commitment to Generation Equality, a
global campaign that is seeking to achieve gender equality by 2030.
CSA’s own internal women’s month campaign, a statement read, has the theme of “Enabling Equality in the World of Cricket South Africa” and is “positioned with a deliberate #4Women to reflect CSA’s zeal to support the
empowerment of women and create an enabling environment for the attainment of
equality.”
“We have thus far achieved great strides in confronting challenges
of inequality faced by women at CSA, be it players or administrators,” CSA’s acting CEO Jacques Faul said.
“This we, recognise as being occasioned by decades of patriarchy, which we
remain steadfast in uprooting. Equality of women at CSA will continue to enjoy
our attention as an urgent imperative.”
Women at CSA have also been encouraged to engage with the subject of
inequality and paint a picture of what their aspirations are in terms of
attainment of equality.
This, according to the statement, has been done in a deliberate effort to enlist them in
the problem-solving process.
“Women’s Day provides an appropriate platform for CSA to
reinvigorate candid conversations and actions aimed at continuing our
collective efforts to work towards the achievement of gender equality in the
corridors of cricket,” added Faul.
Faul called on all South Africans in general and sports
administrators in particular to strive to dismantle patriarchy in all its forms
as an underlying cause of many of the injustices that women face on a daily
basis.
He acknowledged that the fight for gender equality is bigger and thus
require collective commitment.
– CSA media