crossbow attack yagoona police arrest man seize weapon, arrows

Police have made an arrest after a man was seriously injured during a crossbow attack in south-west Sydney today.
Emergency services were called to Ashby Avenue in Yagoona at 11.15 am following reports of a stabbing.
Police found a man, aged 40, suffering wounds to his head, chest and arm.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A second man, also aged 40, was arrested at the scene.
Officers seized a crossbow and arrows, and a crime scene was established.
The incident is believed to have been a dispute between neighbours.