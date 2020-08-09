Covid-19 deaths slowing, recoveries at 73%

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
The country has recorded 6 670 new Covid-19 cases.
While the recovery rate has increased to 73%, this has been tempered by the death of 198 people.
This brings the number of confirmed cases to 559 858 after 30 318 more tests were conducted.
READ | KZN expected to peak in coming weeks – Zweli Mkhize
On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed another 198 people died of Covid-19.
The Eastern Cape had 80 confirmed deaths, while Gauteng had 32, KwaZulu-Natal 63 and the Western Cape 23.
“This brings the cumulative total of reported Covid-19-related deaths to 10 408,” said Mkhize who offered condolences to the loved ones of those who died.
– Compiled by Jenni Evans