Conor McGregor Engaged to Baby Mama Dee Devlin

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Instagram

The mixed martial art champion celebrates his longtime girlfriend’s birthday while announcing to his online followers that he has popped the big question.


Conor McGregor is engaged to girlfriend Dee Devlin.

The 32-year-old retired professional mixed martial artist and boxer took to Instagram to confirm the news on Saturday (08Aug20), alongside a snap of the newly engaged couple with her stunning engagement ring

“What a birthday, my future wife,” he penned alongside the post.

Dee and Conor have two children together – Conor, Jr., born in May, 2017 and Croia, born in January, 2019.

