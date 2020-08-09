Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence’s case for playing in 2020 gives #WeWantToPlay campaign a boost

Lisa Witt
As the internet blasted out rumor after rumor Sunday that the 2020 FBS college football season will be postponed this week, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made a case for the game to go on.

Lawrence’s reasoning, as he laid out in a Twitter thread? That players would be less at risk for COVID-19 if they were under team supervision rather than away from the facilities.

Earlier Sunday, the Tigers star — a potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick next year — called for a way to move forward on a season.

Players in the Pac-12 have said they would sit out unless, among other things, schools do more to ensure their health.

MORE: List of notable college football players opting out of 2020 season

Lawrence’s tweets were followed by a spike in the players’ #WeWantToPlay Twitter campaign, with multiple tweets Sunday night from Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and other Big Ten and ACC players:

Reports Sunday centered on the Big Ten possibly canceling fall sports in 2020 and/or moving them to the spring 2021. The conference would be the second FBS league to call off play in the fall: The Mid-American Conference announced Saturday it is postponing its season to the spring.

