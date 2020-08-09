Clay Walker and Wife Expecting Baby Boy

WENN

The country music singer is going to become a father of seven as he officially announces that his wife Jessica is pregnant with their fourth son together.

Country star Clay Walker is set to become a dad of seven.

The singer and his wife Jessica are expecting another child in January (21) – and the happy couple already has a name in mind.

Walker tells People the baby will be named Christian Walker – after his grandfather.

The kid will be Clay and Jessica’s fourth son. They’re also parents to 10-year-old daughter Mary Elizabeth and Clay is also dad to daughters Skylor, 21, and 24-year-old MaClay from his first marriage.

The baby news comes as Clay and Jessica prepare to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary next month (Sep20).