Chinese State Grid Launches Blockchain-Based Blackout Insurance Policy By Cointelegraph

Chinese State Grid Launches Blockchain-Based Blackout Insurance Policy
A branch of China’s state-backed grid released its first blockchain-powered blackout insurance policy issued to the chairman of a local company that needed to compensate for a power outage loss suffered recently.
According to Shupeidian, Zhejiang Ningbo Power Supply Company, in partnership with Yingda Taihe Property Insurance Co., Ltd., released the policy to a sprinkler manufacturing company in Ningbo, Zhejiang province.
