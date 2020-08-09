China’s factory gate prices fall for sixth straight month in July By

© . FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing



BEIJING () – China’s factory gate prices fell for the six straight month in July but at a slightly slower-than-expected rate, official data showed on Monday, as economic activity normalised after the coronavirus crisis.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.4% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, compared with the median forecast for a 2.5% decline from a poll of analysts and a 3.0% drop in June.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.7%, compared with a 2.6% increase tipped by a poll and a 2.5% increase in June.