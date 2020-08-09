Carole Baskin Called Out Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion For Using Large Cats In “Wap” Video

“You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image.”
Throughout the video, Cardi and Megan pose with tigers and other big cats, which upset 2020’s viral big cats activist, Carole Baskin.
You probably know Carole from Tiger King, where she had a vicious feud with Joe Exotic over his treatment of tigers and other large cats.
In a statement to Billboard, Carole condemned the concept of using cats and a green screen for a music video.
“My guess is that most people won’t even see the photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of [the “WAP” video] is so lurid,” Carole said.
“I was happy to see that it does appear to all be photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were photoshopped in via green screen.”
“That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn’t happen in the wild.”
“It can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking, and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That’s never good for the cat.”
“The worst part is that it glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets,” she explained. “That makes every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same.”
“While I think most are destroyed behind closed gates at that point, some end up being given away to people who want to have a tiger to show off. That never works out and the cats either die or end up dumped in sanctuaries or, worse yet, breeding mills. Either way, it’s always abusive to the cat.”
Both rappers have not responded to Carole’s comments, but we will update you if/when they do.
