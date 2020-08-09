BTC and ETH Crypto Derivatives in Demand, Market Expected to Grow Further By Cointelegraph

BTC and ETH Crypto Derivatives in Demand, Market Expected to Grow Further
The crypto options market has been evolving rapidly over the second quarter of 2020. According to TokenInsight’s recent crypto derivatives industry report, trading volumes are seeing a 166% year-on-year increase compared to Q2 2019.
The derivative products driving these volumes are futures and options. While futures grow with traders betting on a bullish price sentiment, both open interest and volumes of options have reached all-time highs.
