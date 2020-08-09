Bryson DeChambeau sinks 95 foot putt on 18th hole, Dustin Johnson leads

They call him the golf’s ‘Mad Scientist’ because of his obsession in applying physics to to the sport, and during the third round of the US PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau’s calculations proved correct.

The American has made headlines of late because of his incredible physical transformation over the PGA Tour break as the sport tackled the issues associated with the coronavirus pandemic. It’s led to DeChambeau becoming the biggest-hitter on tour and earning him plenty of critics along the way too.

But it’s clear that packing on kilograms of bulk to his now NFL linebacker-like frame has not been the only area of his game he’s been working at during that downtime.

At TPC Harding Park DeChambeau pulled out an incredible effort on the putting green that left even him lost for words.

Bryson DeChambeau nails a 95-foot record-breaking putt at the US PGA Championship (CBS)

DeChambeau moved up the leaderboard, capping his round with a 95-foot (29 metre) birdie putt from the front of the green on the 18th hole.

“Oh! Can you believe it?! Seriously! 95 feet!” CBS golf commentators said of the unbelievable putt.

DeChambeau shot a 66 and was at 6-under after three rounds.

According to PGA Tour Communications the putt was a record-making effort.

“Bryson DeChambeau makes 95-foot, 5-inch putt for birdie on 18 – Longest made putt by a player in the field – First made putt over 95 feet on PGA TOUR since 2017,” the Tour tweeted.

The putt was also the longest of his career as he looks on track to better his best finish at a major (T15 at the US Open in 2016).

“I obviously hit it on a pretty good line,” DeChambeau said after his round.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to put it out there. I don’t know what to say!

“Those moments, you just have to look back and laugh and appreciate what the game is, because that stuff happens at random points in time in life.

“This was a pretty good random moment to do it.

“There’s definitely momentum in this game.

“There’s up-and-downs, and you try and be as positive and stable as possible. Sometimes there’s just things that happen where you can’t explain it.”

Scheffler holes out from the bunker

DeChambeau also made four birdies on the back , ending his round with that awesome, long putt that would have drawn huge roars in other times. Instead, DeChambeau stood with a sheepish smile on his face after the putt raced up a slope and straight into the cup.

For those golf fans and media watching the third round, it was clearly the highlight of the day, and led to calls for DeChambeau to pair with fellow big-hitter Brooks Koepka in a thrilling final round.

However when the final day’s draw was released DeChambeau was named in the group alongside Tony Finau.

Dustin Johnson’s 5-under 65 put him in the lead at minus-9 at the major.

Johnson lost his yardage book but he didn’t lose his composure after a double bogey on the ninth hole.

He had eight birdies in the round, which helped him forget a bogey on the fifth hole and a double on the ninth hole. Both times, he birdied the next hole. He went birdie on 10, 14, 15, and 17 in a bogey-free back . His eight birdies were the most he’s ever had in a round at a major.

Johnson’s only major victory was the 2016 US Open. He was runner-up in the 2011 US Open and the 2015 British, as well as last year’s Masters and PGA Championship.

DJ gets eighth birdie of the day

The 2016 US Open champion entered the third round at 3-under — five strokes behind 36-hole leader Li Haotong. But Li was 2 over through 14, picking up a double bogey of his own when one of the course’s trademark cypress tree swallowed his tee shot on No. 13.

“I definitely have experience in this situation that definitely will help tomorrow,” Johnson said.

“I’ve been in the hunt a bunch of times in a major. I’ve got one major, so having that experience is definitely going to be beneficial.”

Johnson said he couldn’t find his yardage book during the round, but his brother had a spare book that worked well enough.

“It’s got to be in the bottom of my bag,” he said. “But I didn’t want to take all my clubs out on the golf course.”

Scottie Scheffler also shot a 65 and was 8 under for the tournament, tied with Cameron Champ, who was 3-under in the third round. Three players were tied at minus-7, including two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Second-round leader Li Haotong was 3 over Saturday and 5-under for the tournament.