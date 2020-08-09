Britain’s COVID-19 daily infections rise to highest level since June By

© . Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester
LONDON () – Britain reported 1,062 new positive tests for coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections since late June, at a time of new local lockdowns in some areas and worries over a second wave of infections.
Official data showed 1,062 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, going over the 1,000 new daily cases mark for the first time since June, and 304 higher than the 758 new cases reported on Saturday.
