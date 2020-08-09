Brisbane Broncos, Darius Boyd, Phil Gould

League great Phil Gould says the Broncos were “in denial” about their predicament over the last two years and the NRL’s richest club faces the very real prospect of players not wanting to sign for the glamour club.

Brisbane has had a nightmare restart to the competition, with the once-proud club flunking on the field and imploding off it.

The Broncos sit 15th after losing to South Sydney on Friday, with the 28-10 loss described as the club’s most resilient performance since late May under coach Anthony Seibold.

The latest blemish on the club’s season occurred when star forward Tevita Pangai Jr was stood down for a fortnight over a biosecurity protocols breach involving the opening of the barbershop linked to bikies.

Former captain Darius Boyd quit the club’s leadership group due to a communication breakdown with Seibold a couple of weeks back.

Seibold was forced into self-isolation for two weeks, after a family emergency forced him to break protocols in Sydney, while star Kotoni Staggs was embroiled in a revenge porn case as rumours swirled of Staggs and Pangai Jr wanting out of the club and shopping themselves around to rivals.

Gould called the Broncos “deluded” for thinking that they could win with the current crop of players and coaches and said the problems arising with Boyd and the leadership group were symptoms of a “broken system”.

“With Darius Boyd, I said a couple of weeks ago, I said at least put him to fullback he’ll play better and the team will defend better and his performances at the start of the year have gone better,” he said on The Final Whistle.

“But at the start of the year when the COVID restrictions was likely and they were talking about moving them into hubs in NSW, he said, ‘If they do I’ll retire’; now where’s his head if he’s saying things like that?

“The senior group up there is not having an effect or doesn’t want to have one or is not being listened to and that’s a symptom of what’s going on with the club.”

Sharks great Paul Gallen agreed and described the situation as “absolutely embarrassing”.

He said it was clear that Boyd was sour over the way he’s been treated with his switch away from fullback.

“He’s really not happy with what’s going on up and he’s not being listened to,” Gallen said.

“Something has to change, if they’re going to do the same thing they’re going to keep getting the same results.”

Gould added the club has a “major problem” because the Broncos could lose their aura as a one of the premier clubs in the competition and a place top tier players want to play.

“We’ve got players now saying they want to leave the club that’s never happened to the Broncos,” he said.

“[David] Fifita signed down the road, albeit for a lot of money, players just didn’t do that it in the past.

“If you’re a representative player, you don’t want to play for a team coming second-last and last if that’s where the Broncos’ destiny is. They shouldn’t be in that position. Players with representative aspirations are thinking, ‘I’ve got to go to a better club’.

“Right now, what you’re seeing is every man for himself and self-preservation. They have just scattered and that’s the way they’ve played all year.”