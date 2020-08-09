Brazil surpasses 100,000 deaths, UK records COVID-19 surge

Total US coronavirus cases have passed the five million mark, as deaths in Brazil top 100,000, and the UK records a surge in new infections.

Passengers board a Casco Bay Lines ferry bound for Peaks Island in Portland, Maine. (Associated Press)

The US has hit five million cases of coronavirus early Sunday (local ) — and as experts have highlighted before, the true number of infections could be many times higher.

The number means the country holds about a quarter of global cases of the virus and also tops the list with the most reported deaths in the world.

It comes a day after President Donald Trump signed executive orders bypassing Congress to defer payroll taxes for some Americans and extend unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

Mr Trump also signed executive orders holding off student loan payments and extending the freeze on evictions.

Brazil has surpassed a grim milestone — 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. And five months after the first reported case, the country is showing no signs of crushing the disease.

The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May, and 905 were recorded in the latest -hour period to put Brazil above 100,000.

Dr Joseph Varon, right, leads a team as they try to save the life of a patient unsuccessfully inside the Coronavirus Unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. (Associated Press)

The Health Ministry also said there have been a total of 3,012,412 confirmed infections.

The totals are second only to the United States. And experts believe both numbers are severe undercounts due to insufficient testing.

Britain has recorded more than 1000 new coronavirus infections in a day for the first since late June.

Government statistics say 1062 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the hours until 9am Sunday (local ).

The last the number was over 1000 was on June 26.

Britain has seen a gradual rise in coronavirus infections since it began lifting lockdown restrictions in mid-June.

People enjoy the weather at Ipanema Beach in Brazil amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Getty)

The government has put the next stage of reopening, which had been due to take effect August 1, on hold for at least two weeks.

Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at 46,574, the highest in Europe.

Meanwhile, the number of British companies planning to cut staff numbers in June was five times higher than in the same month a year earlier, in an ominous sign of COVID-19’s economic impact.

Figures obtained by the BBC show that 1778 companies informed the government of plans to cut a total of 139,000 jobs. A year earlier the figure was 345 companies announcing a total of ,000 job losses.

South Africa’s number of confirmed coronavirus deaths has surpassed 10,000.

The health ministry says the country with the world’s fifth-largest caseload now has 553,188 cases and 10,210 deaths.

South Africa makes up more than half the infections on the African continent, where the total number of cases this past week surpassed one million.

Experts say the actual number of cases is several times that amount, given the shortage of testing materials and people can have the virus without symptoms.

Groups of tourists in front of the Rome’s Colosseum on June 14. (Getty)

Italy’s tally of daily new COVID-19 cases have leaped higher, with 463 cases, according to Health Ministry figures.

Many of the latest cases have been found in young people returning from vacations abroad.

Italy’s day-to-day new caseload had previously soared far above 500 confirmed infections, but the number had dropped to 347 on Saturday, more in line with numbers of the past few weeks.

Greek authorities have announced a record daily number of 203 new coronavirus cases, with one death.

The total number of cases is now 5623, with 212 deaths.

Beginning Monday and ending August 31, everyone must wear a mask in all retail places, as well as all modes of transport, other than private cars, the government has decided.

People attending church must also do so, though priests are not required to wear masks in church.

NHS staff are tested at a COVID-19 testing centre in Grangemouth, Scotland, United Kingdom. (Getty)

The Indian Medical Association says 196 doctors have died of COVID-19 so far and, in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requested adequate care for physicians and their families.

The Health Ministry on Sunday recorded nearly 64,000 new coronavirus cases in the past hours for a total of 2,153,010. At least 628,747 patients are still undergoing treatment.

India also recorded 861 fatalities, driving the death toll to 43,379.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348