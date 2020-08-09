Best Google Pixel 4a Cases in 2020

Best

Best Google Pixel 4a Cases

Android Central

2020

The Google Pixel 4a is one of the most compelling phones of 2020, offering excellent performance and cameras for less than half the price of a flagship. While it might not cost thousands of dollars, that doesn’t mean that it’s any less worthy of protection. Whether you need to spice up the Just Black of the Pixel 4a or need to keep it safe from the chaos outside your door, these are the best Pixel 4a cases you can buy right now.



This hybrid case comes in three dazzling color combinations — a deep navy blue, a lighter purple, and a darling coral/gold two-tone — and offers drop protection and grip in a compact profile. $15 at Amazon

$15 at Walmart This heavy-duty case comes with a screen protector built into the front frame, offering 360 degrees of protection for your new Pixel 4a. I also like the robust kickstand on the back that can be used in portrait or landscape. $17 at Amazon Google’s fabric cases have long been a fan-favorite, but this year they get even more durable because the fabric is woven out of recycled plastic bottles. And when the case gets dirty, it’s also machine washable this year! $40 at Amazon Ghostek’s clear case isn’t a dainty flower by any means, and the gel cushions can better help your Pixel 4a survive the oh-so-dreaded corner drops without cracking the screen. Three colors are available, including a cute pink. $15 at Amazon

$15 at Walmart With the Pixel 4a only launching in Black at first, I can understand wanting to add some color without adding bulk. The bold blue and emerald green are nice, but if you like a softer shade, there’s always Rose Gold. $13 at Amazon I absolutely love the Studio Colour’s bold style, and while I wish we’d get a couple more colors here — maybe an inverse of the Black/Teal version — this is still an amazing thin case that’s more durable than it looks. $30 at Google A slim profile and great grip have helped make the Spigen Liquid Crystal one of the most popular cases on the market for the last several years. The corner air cushions here don’t stick out, giving a more refined look. $10 at Amazon There are millions of flexible TPU cases out there, but I like the Caseology Vault because the back panel has a subtle texturing to it that provides an excellent grip and a nice feel similar to leather. $13 at Amazon

$13 at Walmart If you prefer a clear case that will show off the minimalist stylings of the Pixel 4a, this slim case will add grip without obscuring that all-important G on the back of the phone. $7 at Amazon Head Case Designs does a variety of different patterns, as well as licensed cases from brands like the NBA, Harry Potter, and a number of bands. This folio wallet is more subdued but still fits two cards and cash. $18 at Amazon This Speck case may not have the signature wavy grooves on the back, but make no mistake this soft-feeling case is still grippy and durable. It also has a MicroBan coating, which can help fight bacteria on the case (just remember it doesn’t kill COVID). $30 at Speck This isn’t real leather, but in a case, that’s actually a good thing; this TPU-made faux leather should last a bit longer, especially against things like sweat. I like the blood red, but the more subdued blue is lovely, too. $16 at Amazon If you need to defend your new phone on a budget, this combo from Huness offers up a slim TPU case with a grippy diagonal texture across the back with a film screen. From $9 at Amazon This is one of Spigen’s oldest case lines, and it’s still the one thouands swear by. The texturing on the sides adds some nice grip, and I’m happy to a differentiation in texture between the top and bottom accents. $12 at Amazon This hybrid case may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that’s alright. If you’re not secure enough to rock a ruggedly handsome case that’s pink and magenta, it’s more heavy-duty goodness for me. $40 at Amazon

What are the best Pixel 4a cases?

There’s a lot to love about the Pixel 4a, but the fact that it’s only launching in boring black is not one of them. Thankfully, black goes with everything, and this means that we can pick up a case to add some pizzazz to our Pixel! You can even get name-brand protection with your color-pop with the Caseology Parallax. The Classic Blue navy is alluring but still somewhat understated, but if you want to go big and bold, there’s also the Coral Pink or Purple-ish — the darling color from last year’s Pixel 3a.

If you’re hard on your phone and need something a little more rugged to keep your Pixel 4a intact and alive, try the Poetic Guardian. Its multi-layer design should help your Pixel 4a better endure drops, and a screen protector is built right into it to protect the front glass. The kickstand on the back can be used in portrait mode as well as landscape, which is great for those of us who tend to read Twitter at the dinner table or keep Google Keep notes open next to our laptop.

The initial case selection is a bit small, but I’m happy to see so many cases from popular brands available at launch. And if you want to protect the front of your Pixel 4a, we’ve rounded up the best Pixel 4a screen protectors you can buy.