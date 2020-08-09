Berkshire Hathaway B Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q2 By .com

© . Berkshire Hathaway B Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q2
.com – Berkshire Hathaway B (NYSE:) reported on Saturday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) B announced earnings per share of $2.01 on revenue of $61.08B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $61.14B.
Berkshire Hathaway B shares are down 7% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.55% from its 52 week high of $231.61 set on January 17. They are under-performing the which is up 3.73% from the start of the year.
Berkshire Hathaway B follows other major Financial sector earnings this month
Berkshire Hathaway B’s report follows an earnings missed by Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday, who reported EPS of $3009.18 on revenue of $61.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3210.38 on revenue of $61.14B.
Mastercard had beat expectations on July 30 with second quarter EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $3.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $3.25B.
