Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko faces toughest election yet

As Lukashenko faces his toughest election of his 26 years in power, authorities tried to clear the field of competition in the months leading up to the contest, jailing his two main opponents and barring another from running. But Svetlana Tikhanovsksya, a political novice and the wife of jailed candidate and popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, united the three strongest opposition camps to fight Lukashenko in a campaign fronted by three women.

One of the three women, opposition campaign official Maria Kolesnikova, was seized by police as she left campaign headquarters Saturday but was later released after an outcry. Authorities also arrested Tikhanovskaya’s campaign manager Maria Moroz on Saturday for the second in three days and rounded up campaign volunteers.

“This election would be close if all the real opponents were registered and out of prison. My candidate is in prison,” said Andrei, a 30-year-old businessman voting outside Minsk Sunday morning, who declined to give his surname fearing repercussions. He said the opposition had little chance of victory because the authorities would not allow it.

“The Central Election Commission will add in any necessary additional votes to make sure Lukashenko wins,” he said.

Valera, a mechanic voting Sunday called the vote “meaningless, like a fight between an elephant and a small dog. The elephant will win,” he said referring to Lukashenko. He did not give his surname because of the risk of repercussions.

Late Saturday security officials wearing black clothing and balaclavas seized young men who had been staging a small peaceful protest in the capital Minsk and forced them into vans. Earlier, a bicycle race in the same city held as a call for more freedom was broken up by police.

Lukashenko, 65, a former collective farm director, has governed Belarus since 1994 by changing the constitution, jailing opponents, activists and bloggers, barring rivals from running against him and dispersing protest rallies with riot police.

More than 1,300 opposition supporters have been arrested since May, according to Belarusian rights group Viasna, as well as dozens of journalists, bloggers, activists and independent election observers.

Tikhanovskaya, 37, sent her two children out of Belarus after receiving a phone threat. On election eve she moved out of her apartment and stayed in a secret location fearing arrest. Other opposition figures have fled the country to avoid arrest.

Lukashenko has lost popularity because of the country’s economic stagnation and his poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic which he dismissed as “mass psychosis.” But analysts — and the opposition — predict that the authorities will declare the result in Lukashenko’s favor and move swiftly to crush opposition protest rallies, as has happened in previous elections.

Sergei, 39, a transport company manager did not really see the inexperienced Tikhanovskaya as a likely president “but I voted for her. Lukashenko will be declared the winner whatever happens. There will be protests if he wins — what will be their outcome? People will rally and then go home.” He declined to give his surname fearing repercussions.

Belarus’s Central Election Commission Saturday declared that an opposition effort to hold authorities accountable by mounting a parallel vote count was a “criminal project.” Lukashenko had ordered prosecutors to investigate this endeavor which aims to expose election fraud.

In the final days of the vote, pro-Lukashenko advertisements surfaced on YouTube depicting explosions, riots and protesters turning over a truck amid Lukashenko warnings that the opposition wanted chaos and destruction. As a contrast, it then showed sun-dappled families and fleets of combine harvesters at work, to reinforce its message that only Lukashenko could deliver peace and stability.

Lukashenko has called his opponents the agents of foreign forces and has repeatedly warned of a tough crackdown, should people take to the streets to protest the results, as has happened in previous disputed elections in Belarus, which has not seen a free and fair vote since Lukashenko’s election in 1994, according to analysts.

Tikhanovskaya says she has no political ambitions and only decided to contest elections because her husband was jailed. Lukashenko appeared to have underestimated her and the campaign has electrified many Belarusians hungry for change.

The decision of major opposition campaigns to unite to fight Lukashenko together took authorities by surprise and saw Tikhanovskaya lead a surprisingly strong challenge, attracting tens of thousands of people to rallies in the capital Minsk and other cities. The opposition’s central pledge is to hold new free and fair elections where all candidates could compete.

She united with the campaign of former banker Victor Babariko, currently in jail with his son Eduard on fraud charges that he says are politically motivated; and a former ambassador to the United States, Valery Tsepkalo, founder of a high tech business park, who was denied registration as a candidate and recently fled the country

The other faces fronting the opposition campaign are Babariko’s campaign manager Kolesnikova, detained Saturday, and Tsepkalo’s wife Veronika.

Pavel, 31, an IT manager voting Sunday said the elections were close and was sure that Lukashenko would lose but still be declared the victor.

“But the elections will demonstrate to the elite that Lukashenko is weak,” he said. He declined to give his surname fearing repercussions.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland on Friday called for the release of political prisoners and for free and fair elections. They warned of “worrying reports of electoral irregularities during early voting.”

Early voting began Tuesday and Belarus’s Central Election Commission claimed on Saturday that turnout in early voting was more than 32 percent, a claim analysts see as inflated.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on July 14 that Belarusian authorities had failed to ensure a fair election. He added, “the seemingly arbitrary exclusion of candidates limits the possibility for the Belarusian people to express their will and already undermines the overall integrity and democratic nature of the elections.”

The Belarus election is being watched closely in Russia, which has long sought a union that would merge the two economies, state institutions and establish a single currency. Relations between Minsk and Moscow have been increasingly strained as a result of Lukashenko’s resistance to the union.

Lukashenko accused Russia of seeking to destabilize the country after 33 Russian mercenaries from the paramilitary outfit the Wagner Group were arrested in Belarus weeks before the vote. Russian officials have demanded their return and claimed they were merely transiting Belarus on their way a Latin American country.

But Ukraine, which has its own issues with Russia, has demanded that Belarus extradite some of the men whom it accuses of fighting on the side of separatists in the war in its east. The Ukraine request would create a serious headache for Moscow, were Minsk to comply.