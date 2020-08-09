Azealia Banks Promises to ‘Push Through’ After Sparking Suicide Scare

Instagram

The ‘Anna Wintour’ rapper assures she’s ‘fine’ and better than she ‘was before’ after a friend stopped by to do a welfare check on her following her concerning posts.

Azealia Banks has returned to Instagram to give fans an update after she sparked suicide scare with her disturbing messages. On Sunday, August 9, the rapper posted audios on Instagram Stories to assure her followers that she’s fine.

“I’m fine. I promise you I’m fine. I’m not scared,” she was heard saying. Promising that she will fight back her suicidal thought, the 29-year-old declared, “My decision is made. I’m just gonna really try to push through these next couple of months….”

She, however, has not completely got rid of the idea to take her own life sometimes in the future as she added, “I’m gonna, like, start looking for voluntary euthanasia options. Because, you know, I don’t have any more defense. I don’t.” She also said that she didn’t want to be someone “people continue to make fun of” anymore.

Azealia later posted a selfie of her smiling on her Instagram page. “I’m fine, better than I was before,” she wrote in the caption.

The New York City-born star also revealed that she’s keeping herself busy by re-working on her “Silva” demo. “I just need to feel alive again. Creating is my lifeline 100%,” she wrote. “My voice has matured plenty since recording this. I will go with @hudmo to re-write/re-perform/remix. And release to streaming platforms by end of week.”

She later slammed the media, accusing websites of only reaching out to her to report sensational story about her suicidal thought. “Big LOL to all the outlets reaching out for a story grab disguised as genuine concern. Same outlets who routinely exclude me from the ‘protect black women’, narratives,” she claimed.

“Go write your think pieces and email me when you’re ready to support me on a regular day when im doing well and releasing new music. Which is quite often,” she went on calling out the tabloids. “Call me when you’re ready for that cover shoot sis.”

Azealia Banks gave an update after sparking suicide scare.

Azealia sparked concerns among her fans and friends after she said in a video earlier on Sunday, “I’d rather die a hero than some b***h people make fun of.” She added on IG Stories, “My soul is tired, I’m ready to go… Yeah I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

The “212” hitmaker continued sharing, “I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective. I will try my best to finish the projects I promised I would beforehand with whatever strength Is left.”