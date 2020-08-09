Azealia Banks Posts Suicide Messages: ‘My Soul Is Tired’

Instagram

The New York rapper sparks concerns from fans after suggesting that she wants to die, blaming her depression on the ongoing pandemic and relentless online trolling.

–

Fans of New York rapper Azealia Banks are concerned about her mental health after she suggested she was suicidal in a social media post.

The 212 hitmaker posted multiple videos on Instagram on Sunday (09Aug20) giving devotees cause for concern, revealing she has been seeking help for some time – and now she’s sick and tired of being the butt of everyone’s jokes following a series of bizarre antics and beefs with fellow stars like Russell Crowe and Iggy Azalea.

“I’d rather die a hero than some b**ch people make fun of,” Banks said in one video, reposted on the It’s Onsite blog.

“My soul is tired, I’m ready to go… Yeah I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

She added, “I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective. I will try my best to finish the projects I promised I would beforehand with whatever strength Is left.”

She then asked followers not to “bombard” her with messages, insisting, “I am not in pain. I am at peace.”

<br />

Fans jumped on social media to express their concern, with one writing, “I hope someone close to Azealia reaches out to make sure she’s doing okay. She’s such a powerful human being and a lovely artist and I just want to see her thrive and be happy.”

Another added, “Azealia banks, you are worth it. you are enough. and you are talented. dont allow this pandemic or lack of social interaction put you in a depressed state (sic). you are loved and cherished. dont do anything irrational.”

A representative for the rapper has yet to comment.