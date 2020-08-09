Australian victim of Beirut explosion identified as two-year-old Isaac Oehlers

“Isaac was two and will be deeply missed by family and friends,” the said.
“The family would like to thank everyone who has offered comfort and support to us.”
As his parents prepare to fly back to Perth, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also offered his condolences for their loss, describing Isaac’s death as “so terribly sad”.
The deadly blast killed at least 158 people, injured around 5000 others and has left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that blew up in Beirut’s port on Tuesday, causing widespread destruction.
The explosion was felt 190 kilometres from Beirut and caused damage as far as ten kilometres from the blast site.
An estimated 300,000 structures have been damaged by the explosion, including the Australian embassy which had its windows blown out.
Beirut is tonight a city seething, with massive numbers of people seen gathering in Martyrs Square with a mock noose and cutouts of national leaders to blame Lebanon’s government over the disaster.
“We are facing going through the worst day of our lives – they don’t care about us,” one protester said.
Rather than let the protest run its course, police and the military stormed in to disrupt it, causing gun shots and tear gas to be set off among the crowd.
Scores of people shot or overcome by the gas in the mayhem were then taken to Beirut’s already-overwhelmed hospitals, currently under immense pressure dealing with the victims of the explosion.