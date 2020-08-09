Australian victim of Beirut explosion identified as two-year-old Isaac Oehlers

Australia’s vibrant Lebanese community is in grieving after the nation’s only victim of the horror explosion in Beirut was identified as two-year-old Isaac Oehlers.

Isaac Oehlers is the Australian victim of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (Supplied)

The toddler’s exact cause of death remains unknown, but his devastated family today issued a statement to say they are “heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful boy following the disaster in Beirut .”

“Isaac was two and will be deeply missed by family and friends,” the said.

“The family would like to thank everyone who has offered comfort and support to us.”

As his parents prepare to fly back to Perth, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also offered his condolences for their loss, describing Isaac’s death as “so terribly sad”.

The deadly blast killed at least 158 people, injured around 5000 others and has left hundreds of thousands homeless.

The 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that blew up in Beirut’s port on Tuesday, causing widespread destruction.

Buildings lie in ruins at the city’s port, destroyed in Tuesdays explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (Getty)

Protesters use fire extinguishers to block protesters’ movements from the Internal Security Forces, not pictured, during a protest at Martyrs Square in Beirut, Lebanon. (Getty)

The Lebanese capital is reeling from this week’s massive explosion that killed at least 150 people, wounded thousands, and destroyed wide swaths of the city. (Getty)

The explosion was felt 190 kilometres from Beirut and caused damage as far as ten kilometres from the blast site.

An estimated 300,000 structures have been damaged by the explosion, including the Australian embassy which had its windows blown out.

Beirut is tonight a city seething, with massive numbers of people seen gathering in Martyrs Square with a mock noose and cutouts of national leaders to blame Lebanon’s government over the disaster.

Protesters move through a cloud of tear gas during a protest at Martyrs Square in Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Daniel Carde/Getty Images) (Getty)

Protesters carry a wounded man during demonstrations (Photo by Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images) (Getty)

A man waves a Lebanese flag during anti-government demonstrations. (Photo by Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images) (Getty)

“We are facing going through the worst day of our lives – they don’t care about us,” one protester said.

Rather than let the protest run its course, police and the military stormed in to disrupt it, causing gun shots and tear gas to be set off among the crowd.