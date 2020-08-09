Atlanta Goons Try To Murder Fivio Foreign On LIVE – Shot Up Car!! (‘Graphic Video’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Popular New York rapper Fivio Foreign is lucky to be alive. Yesterday a group of Atlanta goons tried to murder the rapper, MTO News has learned. And according to social media reports, the thugs planned on LIVESTREAMING the NY rappers death on Instagram.

Multiple witnesses claim that the shooters fired on Fivio Foreign’s vehicle outside of Elleven45 in Atlanta- while one of the suspects FILMED THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR