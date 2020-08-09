Atlanta Goons Try To Murder Fivio Foreign On LIVE – Shot Up Car!! (‘Graphic Video’)

Popular New York rapper Fivio Foreign is lucky to be alive. Yesterday a group of Atlanta goons tried to murder the rapper, MTO News has learned. And according to social media reports, the thugs planned on LIVESTREAMING the NY rappers death on Instagram.

Multiple witnesses claim that the shooters fired on Fivio Foreign’s vehicle outside of Elleven45 in Atlanta- while one of the suspects FILMED THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION.

Luckily, Fivio and his crew managed to escape the attempt on his life.

Here is a link to the video from Fivio’s security, shortly after they shot up Fivio Foreigns car:

LINK TO VIDEO SHOWING GRAPHIC GUN FOOTAGE

Last night after rumors of the shooting went viral, Fivio confirmed that he survived the shooting. The rapper posted a video of himself at a restaurant, to his Instagram story.

No one knows WHY the Atlanta goons wanted Fivio dead, or why they would want to film the shooting.

Fivio was close with Pop Smoke, who was tragically murdered earlier this year. Everyone breathed a sigh of relief knowing that Fivio is still alive and in good spirits.

