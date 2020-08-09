Astros-Athletics game erupts into bench-clearing scuffle

Major League Baseball has warned teams all season that it would drop the hammer on anyone involved in a bench-clearing brawl during the 2020 season. It will now be put to the test after a scuffle broke out during Sunday’s game between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics.

Athletics center fielder Ramòn Laureano was already hit once in the game by a pitch. When Astros reliever Humberto Castellanos drilled him in the seventh inning, tempers flared between the two division rivals.

Laureano immediately started shouting toward Castellanos and pointing in his direction, as catcher Martín Maldonado attempted to calm him down and guide him to first base.