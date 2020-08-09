As Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic Games for $168M, a look at the rapid growth of hyper-casual mobile games, where publishers may launch a new title every week (Tim Bradshaw/Financial Times)

Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
As Zynga buys Istanbul-based Rollic Games for $168M, a look at the rapid growth of hyper-casual mobile games, where publishers may launch a new title every week — Games makers are scoring hundreds of millions of downloads by churning out cheaply made titles
